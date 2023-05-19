Biden Tells G7 That US Will Support Efforts to Train Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s - Reports

US President Joe Biden has informed the Group of Seven (G7) leaders that the United States will support the efforts together with its allies to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets, CNN said on Friday, citing a senior Biden administration official

The official said the training of Ukrainian pilots will start in Europe in the coming months.

"Our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide the jets, how many we will provide and who will provide them," the official said.