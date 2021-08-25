UrduPoint.com

Biden Tells G7 US Mission In Kabul To End Upon Achieving Objectives - White House

Biden Tells G7 US Mission in Kabul to End Upon Achieving Objectives - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said during the meeting with the G7 leaders on Tuesday that ending the US mission in Kabul, Afghanistan, will depend on achieving the set objectives, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"During a meeting this morning with the G7 leaders, the President conveyed that our mission in Kabul will end based on the achievement of our objectives," Psaki said in a release on Tuesday.

Biden also said the United States is on pace to finish its presence in Afghanistan by August 31, the release said.

