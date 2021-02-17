UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tells Governors Administration Ready To Assist States Hit By Severe Winter Storm

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

Biden Tells Governors Administration Ready to Assist States Hit by Severe Winter Storm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) President Joe Biden in a call with governors of several US states impacted by severe winter weather notified them the federal government is prepared to respond to their requests to help people during the storm, the White House said in a press release.

"President Biden reiterated to all the governors that his Administration is prepared to assist and stands ready to respond to requests for Federal assistance from the governors and will deploy any additional Federal emergency resources available to assist the residents of their states in getting through this historic storm," the release said on Tuesday.

Biden spoke to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, the release said.

Below-freezing temperatures in the central and southern regions of the United States has left millions of homes without power as more frigid weather is expected to last through the week.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Governor White House United States All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

5 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

6 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

6 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

7 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

5 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.