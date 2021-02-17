Biden Tells Governors Administration Ready to Assist States Hit by Severe Winter Storm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) President Joe Biden in a call with governors of several US states impacted by severe winter weather notified them the federal government is prepared to respond to their requests to help people during the storm, the White House said in a press release.

"President Biden reiterated to all the governors that his Administration is prepared to assist and stands ready to respond to requests for Federal assistance from the governors and will deploy any additional Federal emergency resources available to assist the residents of their states in getting through this historic storm," the release said on Tuesday.

Biden spoke to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, the release said.

Below-freezing temperatures in the central and southern regions of the United States has left millions of homes without power as more frigid weather is expected to last through the week.