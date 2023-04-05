Close
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Biden Tells King Charles III Jill Biden to Attend Coronation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden in a phone call with UK's King Charles III congratulated the monarch on the upcoming coronation and informed him that the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will attend the ceremony, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.  The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States," the press release said on Tuesday.

Biden also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a "future date," the release added.

The official coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023. World leaders and foreign monarchs are reportedly expected to receive formal invitations to the event, which will be the UK's first coronation in 70 years, in April.

