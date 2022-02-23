UrduPoint.com

Biden Tells Kuleba US Will Continue Providing Security, Macroeconomic Aid To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden during his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington on Tuesday affirmed that his administration would continue providing security assistance and macroeconomic support to Kiev, the White House said in a statement.

"Biden updated Foreign Minister Kuleba on the United States' response to Russia's decision to recognize the purported 'independence' of the so-called DNR and LNR (Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics) regions of Ukraine, including the Executive Order issued last night and new sanctions announced today.

He also affirmed that the United States would continue providing security assistance and macroeconomic support to Ukraine," the statement read.

Biden reaffirmed US' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also confirmed Washington's readiness to cooperate with allies in order to respond "swiftly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine," the statement added.

>