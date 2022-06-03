Biden Tells NATO Chief He Will Support Rapid Accession of Finland, Sweden

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday he will support his effort to accelerate the accession of Finland and Sweden to the bloc.

Earlier in the day, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received Stoltenberg in Washington. They discussed preparations to the NATO summit in Madrid, scheduled for June 29-30.

"They also welcomed the applications by Finland and Sweden for NATO membership, and President Biden conveyed his strong support for efforts by Secretary General Stoltenberg to facilitate a rapid accession process that addresses the security concerns of all Allies," the White House said.

They also discussed "implications" of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine for transatlantic security and "the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense."

On May 18, Sweden and Finland submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe caused by the Ukraine crisis. Turkey has expressed opposition to their NATO entry.

