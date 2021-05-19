Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation today' in Israel

US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" on Wednesday in the military confrontation with Palestinians, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" on Wednesday in the military confrontation with Palestinians, the White House said.

"The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," according to a statement released after what the White House said was the two leaders' fourth call since the crisis began.