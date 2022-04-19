Biden Tells Obama He Will Seek Second Term - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024, The Hill reported on Tuesday, citing two sources in the know.

It is unclear exactly when the two had this conversation.

"(Biden) wants to run and he's clearly letting everyone know," one of the sources said.

Biden reportedly believes he is the only one who can defeat Donald Trump.

"I don't think he thinks there's anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that's the biggest factor," the source stated.

In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.

Trump is considered the unofficial favorite of the 2024 Republican ticket. He himself has not directly declared his intention to run, evasively citing a recommendation not to give out information ahead of time, but regularly holds rallies with supporters.