Biden Tells Putin He Hopes They Can Meet in Person Next Time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video call on Tuesday he hopes they could meet in person next time.

"Good to see you again! Unfortunately last time we didn't get to see each other at the G20. I hope next time we can meet in person," Biden said.