Biden Tells Trudeau That He Looks Forward to Traveling to Canada in March - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meeting in Mexico that he looks forward to visiting Canada this March, the White House said in a readout on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, the President also stated he looks forward to traveling to Canada in March of this year," the readout said.

Biden and Trudeau held a meeting in Mexico City on the sidelines of the North American Leaders' Summit where they addressed economic competitiveness, climate commitments, strengthening security and defense cooperation, as well as global challenges, like the situations in Ukraine and Haiti.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau discussed the generational opportunity to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, electric vehicles, and semiconductors and to unleash the full economic potential of our shared continent," they readout said.

"The two leaders discussed their commitments to take bold action to combat climate change and transform North America into a clean energy powerhouse. President Biden recognized Prime Minister Trudeau for taking decisive steps to promote global energy security."

The two leaders also spoke about migration issues and their commitment to boost the U.S.-Canada partnership to promote human rights and defend democratic values, according to the White House.