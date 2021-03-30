UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tells US States To Pause Their Rush To Reopen From COVID

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden Tells US States to Pause Their Rush to Reopen From COVID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) President Joe Biden told US states on Monday to pause in their rush to reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns, warning that progress achieved from masking and vaccinations may come to naught if infections spike beyond control again.

"We are in a death race with a virus that is spreading quickly. With new variants spreading, sadly some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks means that more new cases are to come in the weeks ahead," Biden told a media briefing, before replying "yes" to a question on whether some states should pause their reopening.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a separate media briefing on Monday that she was "really worried" about the rollbacks of restrictions in some states.

Walensky cautioned that the plateauing case levels of COVID-19 "must be taken extremely seriously" or "we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained".

  She added: "I know people are tired; they want to get back to life, to normal. But we're not there yet."

Biden said nearly 75 percent of Americans over the age of 65 will have received at least one shot of a two-shot vaccine by the end of this week.

"Yet, now is not the time to celebrate. Our duty (is) take care of one another. Don't let up now," he said, reiterating his call to every state governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the masked mandate. "Please this is not politics," he added.

The resistance against masking and rush to open are mostly taking place in Republican-run states that are rival to Biden's Democratic party.

The United States is the country worst hit by the COVID-19 since its global outbreak last year, with over 30 million confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 550,000 deaths resulting from them.

Related Topics

Governor Progress United States May Media TV From Race Million

Recent Stories

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

2 hours ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

2 hours ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

3 hours ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.