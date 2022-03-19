(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a call with President of China Xi Jinping has laid out implications and consequences should Beijing decide to provide material support to Russia during the latter's military operation in Ukraine and in violation of sanctions, the White House said on Friday.

""(Biden) described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."