Biden Tells Xi US Will Protect Security of US Citizens, Voices Concern Over Chinese Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has held his first phone conversation with Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during which he expressed concern over the Chinese policy and vowed to protect the security of US citizens, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of China. The President shared his greetings and well wishes with the Chinese people on the occasion of Lunar New Year. President Biden affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people's security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement said on late Wednesday.

During the conversation, Biden promised to pursue "practical, result-oriented engagements" in line with the interests of the US people and their allies.

"President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan. The two leaders also exchanged views on countering the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shared challenges of global health security, climate change, and preventing weapons proliferation," the White House added.