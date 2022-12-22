Biden Tells Zelenskyy Military Aid for Kiev, Supply of Air Defense Systems Will Continue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) President Joe Biden at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that the United States will continue to increase military support for Kiev, including through continued supply of air defense systems.

"We are going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense. That's why we're gonna be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training Ukrainian forces to use it," Biden said at their bilateral meeting at the White House.