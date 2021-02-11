UrduPoint.com
Biden Tested For Coronavirus Every 2 Weeks Despite Being Vaccinated - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Tested for Coronavirus Every 2 Weeks Despite Being Vaccinated - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden is being tested for the novel coronavirus every two weeks as a precaution measure despite having being vaccinated, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"The President's doctor believes that is reasonable to test the President every two weeks," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki explained the White House medical staff considers the measure to be appropriate given that the vaccine he received provides 95 percent protection rather than full protection.

Biden was last tested on February 4, Psaki noted.

