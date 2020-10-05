UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Team Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:00 AM

Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Team Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received another negative coronavirus test result, his campaign announced in a statement.

"Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the Sunday statement says.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said on Saturday that the team was going to be disclosing all the results of Biden's regular coronavirus tests.

On Friday, Biden tested negative for the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter in the early hours of Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday afternoon the president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Wife Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

7 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.