Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Team Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has received another negative coronavirus test result, his campaign announced in a statement.

"Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the Sunday statement says.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said on Saturday that the team was going to be disclosing all the results of Biden's regular coronavirus tests.

On Friday, Biden tested negative for the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter in the early hours of Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday afternoon the president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.