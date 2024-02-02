Open Menu

Biden Thanked EU Chief For 50 Bn Euro Ukraine Aid: White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Biden thanked EU chief for 50 bn euro Ukraine aid: White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) President Joe Biden called EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to thank her for the European Union's approval of 50 billion Euros ($54 billion) in aid for Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden welcomed the "significant financial aid package" which will "go a long way to helping Ukraine as they continue to battle back against Russia's aggression," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The EU agreement came as Republicans in the US Congress block Biden's request for a huge new package of weapons for pro-Western Ukraine, which is about to enter its third year of war against Russian invasion.

Biden called to "applaud the European Union's historic decision," the White House said, and "commended the European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and fulfill the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its citizens."

Von der Leyen, the European Commission president, "emphasized the critical importance of sustained US support to Ukraine, which has been indispensable to Ukraine's efforts to defend its people, cities, and soldiers in its fight for freedom," according to the White House readout of the call.

