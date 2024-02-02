Biden Thanked EU Chief For 50 Bn Euro Ukraine Aid: White House
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) President Joe Biden called EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to thank her for the European Union's approval of 50 billion Euros ($54 billion) in aid for Ukraine, the White House said.
Biden welcomed the "significant financial aid package" which will "go a long way to helping Ukraine as they continue to battle back against Russia's aggression," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
The EU agreement came as Republicans in the US Congress block Biden's request for a huge new package of weapons for pro-Western Ukraine, which is about to enter its third year of war against Russian invasion.
Biden called to "applaud the European Union's historic decision," the White House said, and "commended the European Union's steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and fulfill the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of its citizens."
Von der Leyen, the European Commission president, "emphasized the critical importance of sustained US support to Ukraine, which has been indispensable to Ukraine's efforts to defend its people, cities, and soldiers in its fight for freedom," according to the White House readout of the call.
Recent Stories
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
More Stories From World
-
Airlines will no longer fly French nationals to Niger: sources17 minutes ago
-
Barcelona faces water restrictions as drought emergency declared1 hour ago
-
Airlines will no longer fly French nationals to Niger: sources1 hour ago
-
EU vows to ease 'administrative burdens' on farmers2 hours ago
-
US approves $4 bn drone deal for India2 hours ago
-
Global cancer cases to rise by more than 75% by 2050, WHO warns2 hours ago
-
EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal as Orban backs down2 hours ago
-
The Facebook users redefining the 20-year-old social network2 hours ago
-
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials3 hours ago
-
China urges int'l community to prioritize Gaza people's lives, support UNRWA6 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations7 hours ago
-
New blast reported off Yemen after US strikes7 hours ago