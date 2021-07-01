Biden Thanks First Responders, Rescue Teams for Efforts at Collapsed Florida Building Site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed gratitude to the search and rescue teams as well as first responders for their efforts at the collapsed residential building site in Surfside, Florida.

Biden arrived at the site earlier in the day and has already met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials to be briefed on the latest developments.

"What you're doing here is an incredible having to deal with uncertainty, worrying about the families," Biden told the responders.

Earlier on Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky acknowledged the search and rescue teams have been working in an unsafe environment and reiterated that the operation aims to rescue potential survivors.

The authorities have confirmed that 18 people have died in the collapsed building but 147 people are unaccounted for. The US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched a probe into the incident.