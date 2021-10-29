UrduPoint.com

Biden Thanks Italian President, Prime Minister For Help With Hosting Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:55 PM

US President Joe Biden met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome and thanked both for their country's role in hosting Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia), the White House said on Friday

Biden started his European trip on Friday in Rome, where he will attend the G20 summit.

At the meeting with Draghi, Biden reaffirmed the strength of the US-Italy bilateral relationship.

"President Biden thanked Prime Minister Draghi for all Italy has done to support the people of Afghanistan, including by convening an extraordinary G20 session to address counter-terrorism efforts and humanitarian aid, and by temporarily housing over 4,000 Afghans en route to the United States last August," the White House said.

Both leaders discussed challenges to security in the Mediterranean Sea region and reaffirmed the importance of NATO's efforts to deter and defend against threats from every strategic direction.

"The leaders also reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the bilateral relationship and to the Transatlantic bond, including through NATO. They emphasized the importance of the U.S.-EU partnership, including ongoing work to ensure the rules governing the 21st century economy are based in shared democratic values," the statement continued.

At a separate meeting with Mattarella, Biden thanked him for Italy's leadership of the G20.

"President Biden expressed gratitude for Italy's contributions to NATO and for providing temporary shelter to over 4,000 Afghans en route to being resettled in the United States in August. The leaders also discussed joint work to update the global rules for the 21st century economy based on shared democratic values," the statement added.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August and set up a new government. In the wake of the militant takeover, many Afghans have sought to leave their homeland. Some have escaped on foreign evacuation flights, while others fled to neighboring countries.

