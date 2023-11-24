Biden thanks Mexico for arrest of accused fentanyl trafficker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) President Joe Biden thanked Mexican authorities on Thursday for the arrest of an accused trafficker of weapons and fentanyl, the synthetic drug behind a wave of US deaths.

Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, alias "El Nini," was captured Wednesday afternoon in Mexico's northwest Sinoloa state.

His arrest came less than a week after Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met in San Francisco and pledged to coordinate more closely on fighting drug trafficking, especially that of fentanyl.

"I want to thank President Lopez Obrador and the Mexican Army and special forces for effectively capturing El Nini, and express our appreciation for the brave men and women of Mexican security forces who undertook this successful operation to apprehend him," Biden said in a statement.

"For nearly three years, El Nini has been one of Mexico's and the United States' most wanted criminals, indicted by the United States for his roles in perpetrating violence and illicit fentanyl trafficking into the United States," Biden said.

The statement by the president, issued on the Thanksgiving holiday, underlines the high-level status of Perez Salas as well as how important the issue of fentanyl is to Biden heading into an election year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a separate statement that the United States was seeking Perez Salas's swift extradition.

Garland added that he had spoken to his Mexican counterpart, Alejandro Gertz Manero, to thank him.

The US government accuses "El Nini" of being a close associate of the sons of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

After Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in the United States, several of his sons, collectively known as the "Chapitos" or "The Little Chapos," inherited control of the Sinaloa cartel, according to the US authorities.

Garland said the United States believes Perez Salas was a top sicario, or assassin, for the cartel and ran security operations for the Chapitos.

"We allege that he and his security forces murdered, tortured, and kidnapped rivals, witnesses, and others who opposed the Chapitos," Garland said.

Biden noted that the arrest of "El Nini" follows the capture earlier this year of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of "El Chapo," who was extradited to the United States in September.

"These arrests are testament to the commitment between the United States and Mexico to secure our communities against violence, counter the cartels, and end the scourge of illicit fentanyl that is hurting so many families," the 81-year-old Democrat said.

Nationwide, the United States saw a record of around 110,000 drug overdose deaths between March 2022 and March 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl accounted for some two-thirds of them.

The US government says fentanyl is often made from products sourced in China, and then is smuggled across the border from Mexico by drug traffickers, especially the Sinaloa cartel.