Open Menu

Biden Thanks Mexico For Arrest Of Accused Fentanyl Trafficker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Biden thanks Mexico for arrest of accused fentanyl trafficker

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) President Joe Biden thanked Mexican authorities on Thursday for the arrest of an accused trafficker of weapons and fentanyl, the synthetic drug behind a wave of US deaths.

Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, alias "El Nini," was captured Wednesday afternoon in Mexico's northwest Sinoloa state.

His arrest came less than a week after Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met in San Francisco and pledged to coordinate more closely on fighting drug trafficking, especially that of fentanyl.

"I want to thank President Lopez Obrador and the Mexican Army and special forces for effectively capturing El Nini, and express our appreciation for the brave men and women of Mexican security forces who undertook this successful operation to apprehend him," Biden said in a statement.

"For nearly three years, El Nini has been one of Mexico's and the United States' most wanted criminals, indicted by the United States for his roles in perpetrating violence and illicit fentanyl trafficking into the United States," Biden said.

The statement by the president, issued on the Thanksgiving holiday, underlines the high-level status of Perez Salas as well as how important the issue of fentanyl is to Biden heading into an election year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a separate statement that the United States was seeking Perez Salas's swift extradition.

Garland added that he had spoken to his Mexican counterpart, Alejandro Gertz Manero, to thank him.

The US government accuses "El Nini" of being a close associate of the sons of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

After Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in the United States, several of his sons, collectively known as the "Chapitos" or "The Little Chapos," inherited control of the Sinaloa cartel, according to the US authorities.

Garland said the United States believes Perez Salas was a top sicario, or assassin, for the cartel and ran security operations for the Chapitos.

"We allege that he and his security forces murdered, tortured, and kidnapped rivals, witnesses, and others who opposed the Chapitos," Garland said.

Biden noted that the arrest of "El Nini" follows the capture earlier this year of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of "El Chapo," who was extradited to the United States in September.

"These arrests are testament to the commitment between the United States and Mexico to secure our communities against violence, counter the cartels, and end the scourge of illicit fentanyl that is hurting so many families," the 81-year-old Democrat said.

Nationwide, the United States saw a record of around 110,000 drug overdose deaths between March 2022 and March 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl accounted for some two-thirds of them.

The US government says fentanyl is often made from products sourced in China, and then is smuggled across the border from Mexico by drug traffickers, especially the Sinaloa cartel.

Related Topics

Election Army China San Francisco United States Mexico March September Border Criminals Women From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

2 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

11 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

11 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

11 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

11 hours ago
Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

11 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

12 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

12 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

12 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

12 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From World