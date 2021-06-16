Biden Thanks Swiss President for Hosting US-Russian Summit in Geneva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden thanked his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin for hosting the US-Russia summit in Geneva on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden thanked President Parmelin for hosting the US-Russia Summit in Geneva on June 16, and he expressed appreciation for Switzerland's unique historical role providing a neutral ground for diplomacy and negotiations," the White House said after Biden met with Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.