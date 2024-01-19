Biden the 'anti-Trump' - winning strategy or no strategy at all?

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden's agenda for a second term has so far hinged on the fact that he isn't Donald Trump -- but will it be enough to keep him in the White House?

Trump's landslide victory in the Republican Iowa caucuses has set the stage for a bitter rematch with Biden that the 81-year-old Democrat seems to relish.

Despite low approval ratings and polls showing him even with or trailing Trump, Biden is treating his twice-impeached, criminally indicted predecessor as his preferred opponent.

And while some Democrats voice concerns that Biden's campaign has no strong message about what he'd do with four more years, the president often seems content with telling voters what he is not.

In speech after speech he's painted a dark picture of dictator-like, retribution-obsessed Trump -- and himself as the only man who can beat him and save America's institutions.

"This election ultimately will be Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. And so there's a clarity that comes with that," Abou Amara, a lawyer and Democratic strategist, told AFP.

"It helps to raise the stakes of this election. It's not just going to be a debate over policy -- it's going to be a fight over democracy itself."