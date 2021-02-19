Biden: the 'transatlantic alliance is back'

President Joe Biden declared Friday that the alliance between the United States and Europe is back in place after his predecessor Donald Trump strained relations

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden declared Friday that the alliance between the United States and Europe is back in place after his predecessor Donald Trump strained relations.

"I'm sending a clear message to the world. America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back," Biden said in an address to the Munich Security Conference.