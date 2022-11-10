Biden Thinks A Trump / DeSantis Presidency Face-Off Would Be "Fun" to See

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said at a briefing on Wednesday that it would be fun to see former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis compete against each other for the GOP Presidential nomination.

"It would be fun watching them take on each other," said the President when he was asked whether Trump or DeSantis would be a more formidable opponent in a 2024 bid.

Neither Biden nor Trump have formally announced their candidacy, but Biden mentioned in his remarks that if he decided to run, he would announce it in January.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon a statement claiming to have garnered 1.1 million more votes in Florida in 2020 than DeSantis did this year, 5.7 million to DeSantis' 4.6 million.