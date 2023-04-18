Biden Threatens to Veto Bills on Policing Overhaul, Protecting Women in Sports - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has threatened to veto two bills drafted by Republicans in Congress that aim to restrict biological males from joining women's sports teams and to rescind an overhaul of the Washington, DC police department, the Biden administration said on Monday.

H.R. 734, known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, was introduced by Congressman Greg Steube and seeks to establish a nationwide ban on transgender students participating in sports teams inconsistent with their biological sex.

"At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary, hurts families and students, and would only put students at greater risk. Discrimination has no place in our nation's schools or on our playing fields," the White House said in a statement.

The US House education and Workforce Committee recently approved a measure in a 25-17 vote - with only Democrats voting against it - and the president would veto it he were presented with the bill for signature, the statement said.

The second bill is H.J. Res. 42, or Disapproving the Action of the District of Columbia Council in Approving the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, which seeks to block local bills seen by some as detrimental to public safety in the US capital.

"Congress should respect the District of Columbia's right to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust. The President also continues to call on Congress to pass common sense police reform legislation. If the President were presented with H.J. Res. 42, he would veto it," the White House said in a separate statement.

The White House added that Biden does not agree with every aspect of the police overhaul the resolution would block, but he does feel that some of its provisions are important such as bans on chokeholds and limiting the use of deadly force.

The House of Representatives is slated to hold a midweek vote on the measure.