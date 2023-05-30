UrduPoint.com

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden condemned Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ law on Monday and warned about possible sanctions against the country.

"We are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption," Biden said in a statement

The president called the enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act "a tragic violation" of human rights that "jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country".

The National Security Council was directed to evaluate the implications of the new law on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda. Biden recalled that the US government was investing nearly $1 billion annually in the country.

On Monday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni approved his government's anti-LGBTQ law. The legislation, considered to be one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, was approved by the Ugandan parliament earlier in May. For some violations, it provides for the death penalty, while "propaganda of homosexuality" is punishable by 20 years in prison.

Related Topics

Corruption World Parliament United States Uganda May All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

21 minutes ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

17 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

17 minutes ago
 Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties ..

Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties Agree to Develop Cooperation ..

17 minutes ago
 AJK to help make Pakistan Life Savers Program a su ..

AJK to help make Pakistan Life Savers Program a success: Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.