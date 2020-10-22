UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tied With Trump In Battleground State Of Texas - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Biden Tied With Trump in Battleground State of Texas - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is tied with President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Texas, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Today, Trump and Biden are tied 47-47 percent among likely voters," the release said. "This compares to a September 24th poll of likely voters in Texas when Trump had 50 percent and Biden had 45 percent.

"

The release said likely voters are nearly evenly split on Trump's handling of his job as president. However, his disapproval rating for handling the novel coronavirus outbreak has increased from 49 percent in late September to 51 percent this month.

Texas is the second most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,145 likely voters in Texas and the poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

Related Topics

Trump Job Split United States September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 minutes ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

53 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

32 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

32 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.