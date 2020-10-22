Biden Tied With Trump in Battleground State of Texas - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is tied with President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Texas, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Today, Trump and Biden are tied 47-47 percent among likely voters," the release said. "This compares to a September 24th poll of likely voters in Texas when Trump had 50 percent and Biden had 45 percent.

"

The release said likely voters are nearly evenly split on Trump's handling of his job as president. However, his disapproval rating for handling the novel coronavirus outbreak has increased from 49 percent in late September to 51 percent this month.

Texas is the second most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,145 likely voters in Texas and the poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.