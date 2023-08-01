Open Menu

Biden Tied With Trump In US Presidential Rematch - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US President Joe Biden currently stands neck-to-neck with former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

Despite Trump's criminal indictments and Biden's improved support from Democrats, the poll, conducted July 23-27, found that Biden and Trump were tied at 43% "if the 2024 presidential election were held today."

Of Democratic Primary voters, 45% supported Biden's nomination, while 50% said a different person should be nominated.

Of the latter group, 39% cited his age as the most important reason for their opposition and 20% cited his job performance. In comparison, a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted a year ago found that 64% of Democratic voters wanted a different presidential nominee than Biden.

Still, support for Biden remains lukewarm. This year, only 20% of Democratic primary voters said they would be "enthusiastic" if Biden was the Democratic presidential nominee and 51% said they would be "satisfied but not enthusiastic."

