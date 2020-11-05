Biden Tightens Grip on Key State Michigan, Leading More Than 1% After 99% Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is getting closer to securing victory in the key swing state of Michigan as he leads by more than 1 percent with most of the votes counted, results from Fox news revealed.

Biden leads in Michigan 49.8 - 48.

7 percent with 99 percent of the votes counted as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

Michigan with its 16 electoral college votes comprises the Rust Belt together with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed President Donald Trump in the White House. He made history by breaking through the Democrats' "blue wall" and becoming the first Republican nominee to win three states together since President Ronald Reagan in 1984.