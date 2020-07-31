Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination August 20 at Close of 4-Day Convention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the Democratic presidential nomination on August 20 at the conclusion of his party's four day convention, a largely virtual event due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the schedule announced by Democratic National Committee (DNC) in a press release on Thursday.

"Democrats will come together to continue the work to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States," DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in the release.

Unlike past nominating conventions featuring balloons, confetti and thousands party faithful featured on television, the August 17-20 event headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be largely held on line due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer will serve as honorary co-chairs with Congressman Bennie Thompson presiding over the event, according to the release.

Republicans have also dropped plans for a traditional August 24-27 convention to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term due to the pandemic.