Biden To Address Americans After Trump Storms Back
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) US President Joe Biden will make a painful address to the nation Thursday, vowing a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump after his political nemesis scored a crushing election win over Kamala Harris.
In what promises to be an agonizing moment for Biden, he will speak in the Rose Garden of the White House at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) to "discuss the election results and the transition" to Trump's second term.
The 81-year-old dropped out of the race against Trump in July and handed the Democratic nomination to vice president Harris -- but is now likely to see his legacy dismantled by the Republican's stunning comeback.
Biden is however apparently determined to draw a stark contrast with Trump, whose refusal to accept his own 2020 election defeat by Biden culminated in the violent January 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol.
Falsely claiming voter fraud, Trump also refused to attend Biden's inauguration and did not allow a proper transition.
The White House said Biden spoke with Trump on Wednesday and "expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together."
Biden is striking a presidential tone by calling Trump and inviting him to meet at the White House, despite their long history of bitter animosity.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump "looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call."
It would be the first time they had met since Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump in June that forced him out of the race.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From World
-
Bolivia demonstrators announce 72-hour suspension of blockades3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro hails 'new beginning' with US after Trump victory3 minutes ago
-
Biden's legacy in ruins after Trump triumph3 minutes ago
-
Man City's Ortega receives first Germany call-up23 minutes ago
-
'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP43 minutes ago
-
Harris gives defiant concession speech after stunning Trump win53 minutes ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media1 hour ago
-
US pollsters underestimate Trump support -- again1 hour ago
-
German opposition demands confidence vote next week1 hour ago
-
President-elect Trump at 294 electoral votes, Harris at 2231 hour ago
-
Biden to address Americans after Trump storms back2 hours ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media2 hours ago