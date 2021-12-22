Biden to Address Americans on Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Riot - White House

The American people will hear from President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the January 6 events at the US Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The American people will hear from President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the January 6 events at the US Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are still finalizing plans but I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," Psaki said during a press briefing.