UrduPoint.com

Biden To Address Americans On Anniversary Of January 6 Capitol Riot - White House

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:26 PM

Biden to Address Americans on Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Riot - White House

The American people will hear from President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the January 6 events at the US Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The American people will hear from President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the January 6 events at the US Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are still finalizing plans but I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

White House January From

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier ..

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

12 minutes ago
 White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive I ..

White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

12 minutes ago
 White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing ..

White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will C ..

12 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for ..

Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FM ..

14 minutes ago
 WHO Says Received No Request to Launch Assessment ..

WHO Says Received No Request to Launch Assessment of New Turkish Vaccine

14 minutes ago
 Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebe ..

Ethiopia claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.