Biden To Address Americans On Anniversary Of January 6 Capitol Riot - White House
Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:26 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The American people will hear from President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the January 6 events at the US Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
"We are still finalizing plans but I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," Psaki said during a press briefing.