Biden To Address Americans On Plan To Stop Spread Of Delta Variant Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden will address the nation on his administration's plan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus Delta variant and strengthen efforts to vaccinate Americans, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will address the nation on his administration's plan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus Delta variant and strengthen efforts to vaccinate Americans, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"On Thursday the President will speak to the American people about his robust plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and boost vaccinations," Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Psaki noted that Biden has promised since his first day in office to take all possible steps to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, adding that he will lay out a six-pronged strategy on Thursday to do just that.

Speaking of possible timeline on implementing booster shots, Psaki said the Biden administration will make decisions based on recommendation by the food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

FDA Acting Administrator Janet Woodcock along with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned their agencies need at least several weeks to determine whether to recommend booster shots only for those who were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and just for a limited number of people, according media reports.

