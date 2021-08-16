Biden to address nation on Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will address the nation Monday on the dramatic US retreat from Afghanistan, the White House said.

Cutting short his planned vacation, Biden will return to Washington from the Camp David presidential residence and "will deliver remarks on Afghanistan" in the White House's East Room, a statement said.

The address was scheduled for 3:45 pm (1945 GMT).