Biden to Address Nation on Kabul Airport Terror Attacks at 5pm EST - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be addressing the nation on Thursday at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (21:00 GMT) about the situation in Afghanistan and the recent terror attacks on the Kabul airport that left at least a dozen American service members dead, the White House said on Thursday.

"[Biden] delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the U.S. service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded," the White House said on its schedule.