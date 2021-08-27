UrduPoint.com

Biden To Address Nation On Kabul Airport Terror Attacks At 5pm EST - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be addressing the nation on Thursday at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (21:00 GMT) about the situation in Afghanistan and the recent terror attacks on the Kabul airport that left at least a dozen American service members dead, the White House said on Thursday.

"[Biden] delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the U.S. service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded," the White House said on its schedule.

