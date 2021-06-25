Biden to Address Situation With Collapsed Building in Miami on Friday - Reports

President Joe Biden is expected to address the issue concerning the collapsed building near Miami, Florida, later on Friday as the search for survivors continues, CNN reported citing an unnamed White House official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) President Joe Biden is expected to address the issue concerning the collapsed building near Miami, Florida, later on Friday as the search for survivors continues, CNN reported citing an unnamed White House official.

The official said there are no immediate plans for the president to travel to Florida.

"We will stay in touch with the officials on the ground and determine if and when that [travel] would be appropriate - current focus is on, and should be on, rescue and recovery," the official said.

On Thursday morning, a condominium building in Surfside near Miami partially collapsed.

The authorities have said it remains unknown how many occupants were in the building when it collapsed and continue searching for survivors.

The first lady of Paraguay, Silvana Lopez Moreira, is currently visiting in Florida given that her sister and the latter's family are assumed to be among six Paraguayans who are unaccounted for after the building collapse, the report said.

Miami-Dade County head Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the number of dead in the incident has increased to four and the number of unaccounted for has increased to 159.