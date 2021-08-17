Biden to Address UN General Assembly on September 21 - Provisional List of Speakers

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden is expected to speak at the high-level week of the UN General Assembly on September 21, according to a provisional list of speakers obtained by Sputnik.

Biden's speech is the second after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The seventy-sixth session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 14. The most important foreign policy event of the year - the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly - will be held September 21-27.