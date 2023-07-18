Open Menu

Biden To Address UNGA High-Level Week On September 19 - Provisional Schedule

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly High-Level Week on September 19, according to a UN provisional list of speakers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly on the same day.

The schedule typically changes up until the week prior to the debate, albeit not significantly.

The General Assembly's 78th session will open on September 5. The high-level general debate will begin on September 19.

During the annual general debate, world leaders gather to make their statements in General Assembly Hall in New York.

