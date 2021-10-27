Biden to Allocate $102Mln to Expand US-ASEAN Partnership - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden intends to allocate $102 million to widen the partnership between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including support to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and promote a free Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President (Biden) announced the intent to provide up to $102 million in new initiatives to expand the US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership to support the region's recovery from COVID-19, address the climate crisis, promote economic growth and develop human capital," the White House said in a press release.

During a meeting with the ASEAN leaders, Biden underscored the United States' commitment to working with its allies and partners to defend against threats to the international rules-based order and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Biden expressed grave concern over the situation in Myanmar and called upon the country's military to end the violence in the country and release those who have been detained following the protests. The US president said he also supported the ASEAN initiative to hold the Myanmar military leaders accountable, the release said.

Earlier in October, ASEAN foreign ministers decided to exclude Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing from participation in the summit in response to the military government's alleged unwillingness to engage with the regional bloc in order to resolve the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country, the release added.