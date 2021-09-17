Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Conflict in Ethiopia - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden is set to approve a new executive order giving the Federal government the authority to impose sanctions on the parties involved in the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, a senior administration official said.

"We will announce that President Biden has approved a new Executive Order establishing a sanctions regime to increase pressure on the parties fueling this conflict (in Tigray) to sit down at the negotiating table, and in the case of Eritrea, withdraw forces," the official told reporters in a call.

The action provides the Departments of Treasury and State the authority to impose sanctions against individuals and entities of the Ethiopian government, the Eritrean government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, and the Amhara regional government if they continue to pursue military conflict over political negotiations, the official added.