Biden to Announce $2Bln Package for Ukraine That Will Include Patriot System - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce $2 billion package in additional security assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot missile battery, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will announce a significant new package of nearly $2 billion of security assistance for Ukraine," the US official said. "It will contain a very important new capability, a Patriot missile battery, which will be a critical asset."