Biden To Announce $375Mln Aid Package For Ukraine This Weekend At G7 In Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Biden to Announce $375Mln Aid Package for Ukraine This Weekend at G7 in Japan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will announce a new $375 million security aid package for Ukraine this weekend, Politico reported citing US and Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.

The report said on Friday that Biden will make the announcement after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend.

The package will include artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, according to the report.

