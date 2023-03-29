UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce $690Mln In Funding For Democratic Renewal Initiative - Admin. Official

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will announce up to $690 million in new funding for the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal as part of the 2023 Summit for Democracy, a senior administration official told reporters.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will announce another major investment by the US government in the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, up to $690 million in additional funding," the senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The initiative was announced in December 2021 as part of the first-ever Summit for Democracy. The United States planned to pledge up to $424.4 million toward the initiative in the year following the event.

The initiative centers on supporting independent media, fighting corruption, bolstering democratic reformers, advancing technology for democracy and defending free and fair elections.

During the summit, the US and other partner nations will also announce plans to address the misuse of technology and "digital authoritarianism," the administration official said.

The summit will hear from speakers including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will deliver remarks during a plenary session led by Biden, the official said.

The Republic of Korea has agreed to host the third summit in the future, the official added.

