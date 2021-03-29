Biden to Announce 90% of Americans to Be Eligible for Vaccines by April 19 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) President Joe Biden will announce later on Monday that 90 percent of adults in the United States will become eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines by April 19, White House said in a release.

"President Biden will unveil new actions to get more people vaccinated quickly and announce that by April 19, 90 percent of adults in the US will be eligible for vaccination and 90 percent will have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live," the release said.