Biden To Announce Allocation Of $81Bln For Safe School Reopening - White House

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:11 PM

Biden to Announce Allocation of $81Bln for Safe School Reopening - White House

President Joe Biden will announce later on Wednesday that $81 billion have been allocated to facilitate the safe reopening of schools this spring, White House Senior Adviser on the COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt said during a briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) President Joe Biden will announce later on Wednesday that $81 billion have been allocated to facilitate the safe reopening of schools this spring, White House Senior Adviser on the COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"President Biden will announce than $81Bln in American Rescue Plan Funds will be made available to all 50 states, [Washington,] DC and Puerto Rico to support their efforts to safely return to in-person instruction as expeditiously as possible this spring and meet the needs of all students," Slavitt said.

The Biden administration considers school reopening among its top priorities as it has set the goal to return children to schools in the first hundred days since President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Slavitt noted.

Slavitt said this week alone 27 million coronavirus vaccine doses will be distributed across the United States, two thirds of which will go to the states and jurisdictions and the rest to the pharmacy program.

A total of 84 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the available vaccines and 45 million people have been fully vaccinated, he added.

More Stories From World

