Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks On Tuesday - Aide

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Biden to Announce Cabinet Picks on Tuesday - Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The US president-in-waiting, Joe Biden, will announce early this week whom he will appoint to senior cabinet jobs, his preferred White House chief of staff said Sunday.

"You are going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week, beating in fact the pace that was set by the Obama-Biden transition," Ron Klain told ABC news' This Week show.

The announcement is the latest attempt by Biden's camp to press ahead with the presidential transition. Biden's preparations for taking up the top job have been hindered by the General Services Administration, which is yet to formally recognize his victory and unlock funding.

Biden has been projected as the winner of November's presidential election by all major US media outlets, having secured more Electoral College votes than incumbent Donald Trump, who has refused to concede, claiming massive vote theft.

More Stories From World

