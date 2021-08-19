UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements For US Nursing Home Workers - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for US Nursing Home Workers - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden is announcing new regulations to require all workers in nursing homes across the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, President Biden is announcing that HHS [the Department of Health and Human Services] will develop new regulations requiring nursing homes to require that all of their workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs," the statement said.

Some states have already taken similar steps to protect nursing home residents, and this action will ensure consistent and equitable standards across the country, the statement acknowledged.

"These new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.

3 million workers and serve approximately 1.6 million nursing home residents," the White House said

Data from US nursing homes showed a sharp decline in immunity from Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines due to the Delta variant and waning effectiveness over time, a report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

Two doses of mRNA vaccines from the two companies were 74.7 percent effective among nursing home residents from March to May 2021 but in June and July their effectiveness fell to 53.1 percent, the report said. It suggested a third dose of vaccine might be considered for nursing home and long-term care residents.

Related Topics

Immunity White House United States March May June July All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

1 hour ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

1 hour ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

1 hour ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

1 hour ago
 Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakis ..

Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakistan's support in evacuation ef ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.