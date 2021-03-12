Biden to Announce Deployment of 4,000 More Troops to Support Vaccination - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to announce in a televised address a three-fold increase to 6,000 of active duty troops deployed across the United States in support of vaccination efforts, the White House said.

"President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all," according to the speech preview on Thursday evening.

The Biden administration will also more than double the number of federally-run mass vaccination centers and expand the pool of qualified professionals able to administer shots to include among others dentists, veterinarians, medical and nursing students.