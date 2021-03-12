UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Announce Deployment Of 4,000 More Troops To Support Vaccination - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

Biden to Announce Deployment of 4,000 More Troops to Support Vaccination - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to announce in a televised address a three-fold increase to 6,000 of active duty troops deployed across the United States in support of vaccination efforts, the White House said.

"President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all," according to the speech preview on Thursday evening.

The Biden administration will also more than double the number of federally-run mass vaccination centers and expand the pool of qualified professionals able to administer shots to include among others dentists, veterinarians, medical and nursing students.

Related Topics

White House United States All

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

3 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

5 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

4 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

4 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

4 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.