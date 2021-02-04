Biden to Announce End of US Support for Offensive Operations in Yemen - White House

US President Joe Biden will announce later on Thursday an end to then United States' support for offensive operations in Yemen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce later on Thursday an end to then United States' support for offensive operations in Yemen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, he will announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen," Sullivan said.