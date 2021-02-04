UrduPoint.com
Biden To Announce End Of US Support For Offensive Operations In Yemen - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

US President Joe Biden will announce later on Thursday an end to then United States' support for offensive operations in Yemen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce later on Thursday an end to then United States' support for offensive operations in Yemen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, he will announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen," Sullivan said.

