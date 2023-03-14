Biden to Announce Executive Oder on Gun Background Checks During Monterey Park Visit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will announce an executive order on Tuesday to increase the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales and enforce other actions to reduce gun violence, the White House said.

President Biden will make the announcement during a visit to Monterey Park, California, a Los Angeles suburb where a 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others in January at a ballroom dancing studio.

"Today, in Monterey Park, California, President Biden will announce an Executive Order with the goal of increasing the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales, moving the US as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The executive order will also increase the effective use of "red flag" laws, promote safe storage of firearms and address the loss or theft of firearms during shipping.

In addition, the order will direct the government to provide the public and policymakers with more information regarding federally licensed firearms dealers who are violating the law.

The order will also direct the Attorney General to publicly release Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records from the inspection of firearms dealers cited for violation of federal firearm laws.

The White House expects the information to help the public and policymakers to better understand the problem and improve laws to hold "rogue gun dealers" accountable.

Under the order, Biden is also directing the Secretary of Defense to develop and implement principles to "further firearm and public safety practices through Department of Defense acquisition of firearms, consistent with applicable law," the fact sheet added.

President Biden is also seeking a public report by the Federal Trade Commission that will analyze how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors and to all civilians.

The executive order will also help catch shooters by accelerating federal law enforcement's reporting of ballistics data, the White House said.