UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce Executive Oder On Gun Background Checks During Monterey Park Visit

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Biden to Announce Executive Oder on Gun Background Checks During Monterey Park Visit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will announce an executive order on Tuesday to increase the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales and enforce other actions to reduce gun violence, the White House said.

President Biden will make the announcement during a visit to Monterey Park, California, a Los Angeles suburb where a 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others in January at a ballroom dancing studio.

"Today, in Monterey Park, California, President Biden will announce an Executive Order with the goal of increasing the number of background checks conducted before firearm sales, moving the US as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The executive order will also increase the effective use of "red flag" laws, promote safe storage of firearms and address the loss or theft of firearms during shipping.

In addition, the order will direct the government to provide the public and policymakers with more information regarding federally licensed firearms dealers who are violating the law.

The order will also direct the Attorney General to publicly release Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records from the inspection of firearms dealers cited for violation of federal firearm laws.

The White House expects the information to help the public and policymakers to better understand the problem and improve laws to hold "rogue gun dealers" accountable.

Under the order, Biden is also directing the Secretary of Defense to develop and implement principles to "further firearm and public safety practices through Department of Defense acquisition of firearms, consistent with applicable law," the fact sheet added.

President Biden is also seeking a public report by the Federal Trade Commission that will analyze how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors and to all civilians.

The executive order will also help catch shooters by accelerating federal law enforcement's reporting of ballistics data, the White House said.

Related Topics

Injured White House Visit Los Angeles Monterey January Market All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

3 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.